Quinn Emanuel Loses Latest Partner To White & Case

By Andrew Karpan (October 13, 2021, 6:35 PM EDT) -- Another Quinn Emanuel partner has ditched the firm's Big Pharma-focused patent practice for White & Case, bringing along her experience of fighting off generic competition for brands like Johnson & Johnson and Gilead Sciences. Colleen Tracy James started this week at her new offices at White & Case LLP, following a two-year stint at Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP's life science practice. In announcing the move, White & Case drew attention to its late-June hire of the longtime co-chair of Quinn Emanuel's life sciences practice, Peter Armenio. "We're extremely pleased to welcome another leading, first-chair patent litigator to our team,"...

