Janssen Wins Push To Arbitrate Zytiga Generic Delay Suit

By Christopher Cole (October 12, 2021, 7:45 PM EDT) -- Janssen Biotech Inc. successfully persuaded a New Jersey federal judge to rule on Tuesday that arbiters must resolve a drugstore chain's antitrust suit accusing the pharma giant of unlawfully delaying a generic form of the prostate cancer drug Zytiga. U.S. District Judge Kevin McNulty said the action on behalf of a proposed class of direct medication buyers, who allegedly overpaid during the time Janssen's actions delayed the entry of generic Zytiga, will head to arbitration because Janssen's distribution deal with McKesson Corp. requires it. KPH Healthcare Services Inc., also known as Kinney Drugs Inc., sued as an assignee of McKesson, a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS