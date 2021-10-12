3rd Circ. Says BIA 'Minimized' Asylum-Seeker's Abuse

By Alyssa Aquino (October 12, 2021, 6:07 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit revived a Chinese national's request for asylum on religious grounds, saying on Tuesday that the Board of Immigration Appeals "minimized" the man's experiences of physical abuse and threats by treating them as separate affairs. Cha Liang had sought asylum after Chinese police had caught him in an underground Christian service in 2000, saying that the police had arrested, stripped and beaten him so badly that he still has hearing problems and then threatened him against returning to the church. But the Board of Immigration Appeals had rejected Liang's application, finding that neither of the alleged incidents proved that...

