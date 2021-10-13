Retired Ambassador Tapped To Lead Afghan Resettlement

By Grace Dixon (October 13, 2021, 7:42 PM EDT) -- Retired Ambassador Elizabeth Jones will coordinate the U.S. Department of State's efforts to relocate and resettle Afghan nationals who left the country amid the U.S. withdrawal of troops, according to the department. Jones, a career diplomat, came out of retirement to assume the Coordinator for Afghan Relocation Efforts, or CARE, title from Ambassador John Bass, who was tapped by President Joe Biden to serve as the State Department's undersecretary for management, the department announced Tuesday. "Ambassador Jones will assume oversight of the entire Afghanistan relocation effort, from our ongoing efforts to facilitate the departure of individuals from Afghanistan to their onward...

