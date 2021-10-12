Ex-IRS Agent Who Stole Probe Target's ID Gets 30 Months

By Max Jaeger (October 12, 2021, 6:59 PM EDT) -- A former IRS agent was sentenced to 30 months in prison Tuesday after he copped to stealing the identity of a person under agency investigation and using forged documents to buy a $1.65 million Manhattan apartment. Bryan Cho, whose birth name is Yong Hee Cho, also paid nearly $400,000 as a result of his June 4 guilty plea on one count each of aggravated identity theft and wire fraud stemming from a 10-count indictment. "Today's sentence demonstrates that this office will vigorously prosecute and hold accountable law enforcement officials who betray the public trust and violate their sworn duty to uphold...

