G-20 Trade Chiefs Still Committed To WTO But Seek Changes

By Alex Lawson (October 12, 2021, 7:12 PM EDT) -- Trade ministers for the G-20 nations endorsed sweeping changes to the World Trade Organization, including reshaping its legal wing, while pledging their support for the Geneva-based institution. U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai was among the signatories to a statement wrapping up a G-20 trade ministers' summit in Sorrento, Italy, calling for changes to the WTO's dispute resolution system. In a bid to seek broader reforms, her office has continued the Trump administration's practice of blocking the appointment of new judges to serve on the WTO's Appellate Body. "We will work together at the WTO and with the wider WTO membership to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS