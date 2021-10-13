Trade Court Orders Commerce To Explain China Tire Levies

By Grace Dixon (October 13, 2021, 6:52 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade ordered the U.S. Department of Commerce to explain why information withheld by China about its credit program for international buyers was necessary for calculating countervailing duties on imports of Chinese tires. When penalizing importers for China's refusal to cooperate with the trade investigation, the federal government failed to clearly lay out why it was hamstrung by the Chinese government's unwillingness to share the program's minimum loan threshold and why the information provided by the Chinese tire producers alone was insufficient, ruled U.S. Judge Timothy M. Reif, known for tucking colorful movie references into trade opinions....

