Pa. Hospital Can't Avoid Overpayment RICO Suit

By Melissa Angell (October 12, 2021, 10:21 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge on Tuesday declined to dismiss a racketeering lawsuit brought by a group of hospitals claiming that Lancaster General Hospital unlawfully pocketed millions in state funding by submitting inflated health care claims, finding that the hospitals sufficiently pled a racketeering fraud scheme. In a 12-page order denying Lancaster General's amended motion to dismiss, U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Schmehl ruled that the claims brought by St. Luke's Health Network Inc. and others are "strongly supported" by a report from Pennsylvania's state auditor general that found Lancaster General submitted a raft of ineligible claims for reimbursement to the state fund....

