P&G Wants Febreze Jingle Copyright Suit Tossed

By Donald Morrison (October 13, 2021, 6:52 PM EDT) -- Procter & Gamble Co. is pushing a New York federal court to dismiss a copyright suit over the five-note jingle that's heard at the end of Febreze commercials, arguing that it's too common of a musical sequence to be copyrightable in the first place. In a motion to dismiss filed Tuesday, P&G said the complaint by composer Cameron Cates failed to consider the ubiquity of the five-note jingle in question, arguing that better-known musicians, such as the Beatles and the Shangri-Las, recorded versions of it before Cates. "The Febreze tagline employs a common melody consisting of a 3-2-1-2-1 pitch sequence of...

