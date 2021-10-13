InterContinental Wants Out Of NM Franchisee's Antitrust Suit

By J. Edward Moreno (October 13, 2021, 5:25 PM EDT) -- InterContinental Hotels Group wants a New Mexico federal judge to drop a proposed class action accusing the hotel giant of forcing franchisees to buy overpriced and low-quality goods from its mandated vendors, so it could receive kickbacks, calling it an attempt to "repudiate and rewrite" their contract. In a motion to dismiss filed Tuesday, IHG said that the contract "expressly authorizes most of the conduct of which licensee complains" and that its complaint comes years after the four-year statute of limitations on the 2014 contract. "Licensee's claims of generalized dissatisfaction with the terms of the contract to which it agreed fail...

