Liberty Tells 11th Circ. To Keep Hotelier's Virus Coverage Loss

By Eli Flesch (October 13, 2021, 7:42 PM EDT) -- Liberty Mutual Insurance Co. urged the Eleventh Circuit to uphold a decision finding that a Georgia-based hotel operator isn't entitled to coverage for its pandemic losses because it failed to allege the virus caused any physical damage required for coverage. Ascent Hospitality Management, which operates Marriott, Hilton and Hampton Inn hotels, failed to allege physical damage to its properties, according to Liberty Mutual Insurance Co. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File) The insurer told the appellate court Tuesday that Ascent Hospitality Management failed to properly allege physical damage, but even if it had, coverage for its losses would have been precluded because of a contamination...

