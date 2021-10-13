​​​​​​​Philips Hit With $200M Suit By CPAP Cleaner Co. Over Recall

By Craig Clough (October 13, 2021, 5:45 PM EDT) -- A manufacturer of ozone gas cleaner for sleep apnea and respiratory machines sued Koninklijke Philips NV for at least $200 million in Massachusetts federal court Tuesday alleging the company misled consumers by suggesting ozone cleaners were partly responsible for a major product recall, harming its business in the process. SoClean Inc. claims it suffered at least $200 million in damages when Philips told consumers that its voluntary recall of certain continuous positive airway pressure machines, bi-level positive airway pressure machines and ventilators were related in part to the use of ozone cleaners, when the real reason was Philips' "inexcusable design flaws." Philips told consumers...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS