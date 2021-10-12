High-Ranking DOD Official Sues Over Suspension Limbo

By Lauren Berg (October 12, 2021, 9:57 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Defense official chosen to launch a new cybersecurity program for government contractors sued the department Tuesday in D.C. federal court, saying she was "left dangling" as to why she was placed on leave and her security clearance suspended. Katie Arrington, the DOD's chief information security officer for acquisition and sustainment, found out in a May 11 memorandum that her top secret security clearance was suspended amid allegations of disclosing classified information, but she was never given an explanation, according to the six-page complaint. Arrington said, despite repeated requests to the DOD, the National Security Agency — which...

