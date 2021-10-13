Ex-Ford Worker 'Produces Bupkis' To Back Claim, Judge Says

By Celeste Bott (October 13, 2021, 6:22 PM EDT) -- A former Ford Motor Co. worker claiming the auto giant and the United Auto Workers mishandled a dispute over her termination has produced no evidence to show the union breached its duty of fair representation by appointing a longtime Ford executive's sibling as an arbitrator, an Illinois federal judge concluded Tuesday. Granting summary judgment to the companies, U.S. District Judge John F. Kness said former Chicago stamping plant employee Shranda Campbell-Salahuddin, who worked for Ford for 16 years and alleged she was fired after filing multiple harassment complaints, "produces bupkis" to back her claims that the union acted in bad faith...

