Saudi Diplomat Faces 'Slavery' Claim At UK Top Court

By Christopher Crosby (October 13, 2021, 6:41 PM BST) -- A Saudi Arabian diplomat accused of trafficking a domestic servant into appalling working conditions cannot hide from litigation because diplomatic immunity doesn't apply to "modern slavery," a lawyer for the worker told the U.K.'s top court on Wednesday. A lawyer for a former employee of a Saudi Arabian diplomat has told the U.K. Supreme Court that International law shielding diplomats from civil litigation doesn't apply to cases of human trafficking, which is an exception to their immunity. (iStock) International law shielding diplomats from civil litigation doesn't apply to cases of human trafficking, which is an exception to their immunity, lawyers for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS