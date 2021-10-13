Texas Residents Say SpaceX Can't Kick Them Off The Beach

By Morgan Conley (October 13, 2021, 1:56 PM EDT) -- Texas's state land office has been accused of violating the state constitution by frequently and unpredictably closing a beach along the Gulf of Mexico so that Elon Musk's SpaceX can launch rockets at a nearby facility. Community group SaveRGV on Monday asked a Cameron County District Court to invalidate portions of the Texas Open Beaches Act that were amended in 2013 to allow public beaches to be closed for "for space flight activities," arguing the changes violate its right to unrestricted access to public beaches along the Gulf of Mexico. It sued the Texas General Land Office, Texas Land Commissioner George P....

