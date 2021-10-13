Muscogee Nation Accuses Okla. Of Hyperbole In High Court

By Diamond Naga Siu (October 13, 2021, 8:41 PM EDT) -- The Muscogee (Creek) Nation has told the U.S. Supreme Court that Oklahoma uses "hyperbole and unsubstantiated numbers" to characterize law enforcement in the state following the U.S. Supreme Court's McGirt decision and slammed it for telling "the basest of anecdotes to portray chaos." The tribe urged justices to reject Oklahoma's petition to revoke McGirt v. Oklahoma, a landmark Supreme Court decision from 2020 that said the majority of eastern Oklahoma is Native land and had never been disestablished by Congress. The state is using the case of Muscogee (Creek) Nation citizen Shannon Kepler as one of more than 30 petitions to...

