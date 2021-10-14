Greenberg Traurig Nabs London Disputes Team From Mishcon

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (October 14, 2021, 9:51 PM BST) -- Law firm Greenberg Traurig has poached seven senior lawyers from rival Mishcon de Reya to join its disputes team in London as part of its bid to expand its litigation practice. Greenberg Traurig LLP said on Wednesday that it has brought on Kathryn Garbett, Jo Rickards, Claire Broadbelt, Annabel Thomas, Martin Shobbrook, Hannah Blom-Cooper, and Matt Hancock from Mishcon de Reya LLP as shareholders and lawyers in its disputes practice. The seven new hires bring the firm's London litigation team to 27 attorneys, the firm said. "We are absolutely delighted to welcome these fine lawyers to our firm," London managing shareholder...

