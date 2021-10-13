Atty Disbarment Rule Needs Closer Look, NJ Justices Told

By Bill Wichert (October 13, 2021, 8:18 PM EDT) -- An attorney at risk of losing her state law license urged the New Jersey Supreme Court on Wednesday to limit the application of the state's disbarment rule, arguing it should not encompass her mistake of using other clients' funds to cover a client's settlement payment before she received the money from him. About two weeks after the New Jersey State Bar Association similarly asked the court to take a narrow approach to the so-called Wilson rule, Karina Pia Lucid's lawyer, Kim D. Ringler, called on the justices to reject a split decision of the court's Disciplinary Review Board recommending that she...

