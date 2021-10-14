Lantern Appoints GC Amid Spinoff From Drizly Group

By Katryna Perera (October 14, 2021, 4:38 PM EDT) -- Lantern, an on-demand cannabis e-commerce marketplace that operates a home-delivery platform, announced changes to its leadership team on Wednesday, including promoting a former Greenberg Traurig LLP lawyer to be the company's general counsel. Katie Neer, previously Lantern's head of industry affairs, is a government and policy attorney who also worked in the administration of former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on his state operations team. During her time with Greenberg Traurig, Neer took on her first cannabis client and, through it, became passionate about the medical licensing sector. In an interview with Law360, Neer said joining Lantern had been a "refreshing and an amazing...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS