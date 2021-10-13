Fed. Judge Says Ex-Atlanta Staffers' Bias Suit Should Be Axed

By Rosie Manins (October 13, 2021, 4:58 PM EDT) -- Discrimination and retaliation claims brought by two white former city planners against Atlanta and its zoning and development director, who is Black, should be dismissed, a federal magistrate judge in Georgia has recommended. U.S. Magistrate Judge Regina D. Cannon said in a final report and recommendation Tuesday that former Atlanta zoning and development staffers Julie Paquin and Scott Haeberlin failed to show how Director Keyetta Holmes, a Black woman, fired them because of their race, sexual orientation and religion. Paquin and Haeberlin claimed they were the only white senior plan review specialists in Atlanta's zoning and development office, a part of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS