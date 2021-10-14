Gov't Says Bison Hunt Suit Targets The Wrong Agencies

By Isaac Monterose (October 14, 2021, 6:25 PM EDT) -- The federal government told the Ninth Circuit on Tuesday that a community group has wrongfully targeted its agencies with a suit over bison hunting near the Yellowstone National Park, arguing that those agencies don't authorize the bison hunting being sued over. In a 74-page brief, the government claimed that Neighbors Against Bison Slaughter's suit over the Interagency Bison Management Plan was baseless since the plan doesn't authorize the bison hunting that's regulated by states and tribes. The community group and its founder, Bonnie Lynn, are appealing a district court order that granted the government's voluntary remand motion for the plan, which will...

