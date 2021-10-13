Eco-Friendly Home Marketplace GoodLeap Valued At $12B

By McCord Pagan (October 13, 2021, 2:03 PM EDT) -- Environmentally friendly home improvements marketplace GoodLeap said Wednesday it's valued at $12 billion for its latest funding round, which included MSD Partners, BDT Capital Partners LLC and Davidson Kempner. San Francisco-based GoodLeap said in a statement that proceeds from the $800 million round will be used for matters including continuing the company's expansion from solar and battery storage to things such as broader sustainable home improvement and eventually electric vehicles and commercial offerings. "GoodLeap has an unprecedented opportunity to accelerate the adoption of sustainability products while creating mission-driven jobs," GoodLeap CEO, founder and Chairman Hayes Barnard said in the statement....

