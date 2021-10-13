Informatica's Former VP Loses Fight Over Corruption Policy

By Silvia Martelli (October 13, 2021, 5:45 PM BST) -- A former top sales executive at Informatica was not unfairly fired for violating the software developer's anti-corruption policy after paying for a senior official with Highways England to go on a California golfing trip, a London tribunal ruled Wednesday. Informatica Software had the right to fire Derek Thompson, the U.K. vice president, in 2017 as he had committed "gross misconduct" by paying for an employee and a client who was a senior official with the government agency to go on a $5,400 holiday in the U.S., the employment appeal tribunal said. "He knew that there was a policy, he knew that there...

