Sex Abuse Victims Target NJ Diocese's Trust, Parish Funds

By Rick Archer (October 13, 2021, 3:32 PM EDT) -- The committee representing individuals with clergy sexual abuse claims against a New Jersey Catholic diocese is asking a bankruptcy judge for permission to go after what it says is nearly $250 million held in a trust and a parish loan fund it claims the diocese controls. In the three adversary complaints the Tort Claimant Creditors Committee filed with their standing motion Tuesday, the committee argued the Roman Catholic Diocese of Camden is falsely claiming that it, its trust fund and its individual parishes and schools are separate entities in an attempt to avoid paying out those funds for abuse liability....

