Insurer Owes No Duty To Bar Over Shooting Of Patron

By Angela Childers (October 13, 2021, 4:54 PM EDT) -- An insurance company has no obligation to pay out an arbitration award on behalf of a St. Louis bar in an underlying lawsuit filed by a woman who was seriously injured in a shooting on the premises, a Missouri federal judge held.

A Missouri federal judge ruled that Acceptance Indemnity Insurance does not have to pay an arbitration award on behalf of a bar in a dispute with a woman who was injured in a shooting. (iStock.com/mesut zengin) U.S. Magistrate Judge Shirley Padmore Mensah dismissed a suit Tuesday against Acceptance Indemnity Insurance, holding that the bar's insurance policy's exclusion for assault...

