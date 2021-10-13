Insurer Owes No Duty To Bar Over Shooting Of Patron

By Angela Childers (October 13, 2021, 4:54 PM EDT) -- An insurance company has no obligation to pay out an arbitration award on behalf of a St. Louis bar in an underlying lawsuit filed by a woman who was seriously injured in a shooting on the premises, a Missouri federal judge held. A Missouri federal judge ruled that Acceptance Indemnity Insurance does not have to pay an arbitration award on behalf of a bar in a dispute with a woman who was injured in a shooting. (iStock.com/mesut zengin) U.S. Magistrate Judge Shirley Padmore Mensah dismissed a suit Tuesday against Acceptance Indemnity Insurance, holding that the bar's insurance policy's exclusion for assault...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS