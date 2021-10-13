Lender Loses $12M Win In Fight Over NJ Boardwalk Venture

By Jeannie O'Sullivan (October 13, 2021, 4:20 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey appeals court on Wednesday toppled a nearly $12 million win for a lender in a dispute over funding for an Atlantic City boardwalk attraction, ruling that a lower court must first hash out allegations that the lender forged an insider deal with certain members of the venture. A three-judge panel ordered the Atlantic County Superior Court to allow more discovery on counterclaims by Paul and Maryann Steelman that lender Ernest Bock LLC breached the implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing with respect to the Steelmans' investment in Steel Pier. The lower court had granted Ernest Bock's...

