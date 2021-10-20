Kirkland & Ellis Litigator Jumps To Jones Day

By Jack Rodgers (October 20, 2021, 4:16 PM EDT) -- Trial attorney Bridget O'Connor, who has represented several high-profile clients in nationally publicized disputes, has left Kirkland & Ellis to join Jones Day as a partner. O'Connor will work in Jones Day's Washington, D.C., office and focus on litigating governmental disputes, business torts and other civil law issues, the firm said last week. O'Connor joins the firm's business tort & litigation practice and will also work on product liability, business restructuring and class actions. Additionally, O'Connor will assist with Jones Day's handling of transportation, energy and infrastructure issues. O'Connor assisted and worked on several cases that gained national recognition during her...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS