DC Circ. Balks At DOJ In Fight To ID Mueller Probe Witnesses

By Khorri Atkinson (October 13, 2021, 9:20 PM EDT) -- Two D.C. Circuit judges chided the U.S. Department of Justice on Wednesday over its explanation to withhold information about former special counsel Robert Mueller's decision not to bring campaign finance charges against Trump 2016 campaign officials even though their identities were released in public documents. The judges' rebuke came as a three-judge panel heard oral arguments in BuzzFeed News investigative reporter Jason Leopold's bid to disclose the identities of witnesses that Mueller's office decided not to charge. But U.S. Circuit Judges Harry T. Edwards and David S. Tatel appeared more concerned about the government's disclosure in the Mueller report of the identities of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS