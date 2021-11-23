COVID Testing Lab Exec Fights Conflict, Poaching Claims

By Bonnie Eslinger (November 23, 2021, 7:48 PM GMT) -- An ex-executive for a laboratory that processes NHS COVID-19 tests has fought back against claims that he helped set up a competing business and tried to poach company employees, saying they asked him about job opportunities at the new venture. Russell Wheatcroft said in his defense filed with the High Court that after he told his former colleagues at Source BioScience UK Ltd. about his new job at AID Genomics UK Ltd., they said they wanted to quit too. "Due to his excitement at landing his first CEO job, Mr. Wheatcroft had shared this information with his colleagues during informal conversations...

