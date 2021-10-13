Crypto Miner, Winery Launch Plans For 2 IPOs Totaling $175M

By Tom Zanki (October 13, 2021, 7:02 PM EDT) -- Alternative energy cryptocurrency miner Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. and California winery Winc Inc. joined a crowded initial public offerings pipeline Wednesday, setting price ranges on IPOs that could raise $175 million combined, guided by four law firms. New York-based Stronghold, advised by Vinson & Elkins LLP, told regulators it plans to offer 5.9 million shares priced between $16 to $18 apiece, raising $100 million at midpoint. Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP is representing Stronghold's underwriters. Santa Monica, California-based Winc, advised by Latham & Watkins LLP, plans to offer 5 million shares priced between $14 to $16 each, raising $75 million...

