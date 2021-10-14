Steak Chain Plans Revised Virus Suit After Judge's Dismissal

By Ben Zigterman (October 14, 2021, 3:44 PM EDT) -- An Arizona federal judge dismissed a COVID-19 coverage lawsuit from the owner of steakhouses and restaurants in Arizona, Illinois and Texas, finding that the loss of use of its buildings did not amount to a "direct physical loss or damage" that would qualify it for coverage from Allianz and Axa units. While U.S. District Judge Diane J. Humetewa sided with American Insurance Co. and Greenwich Insurance Co., she gave Team 44 Restaurants the opportunity to amend its complaint to show how physical alterations it made in response to the pandemic count as physical loss or damage. "The court finds that the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS