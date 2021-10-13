Pipeline Cos. To Pay $8.7M To End Ill. Oil Spill Suit

By Morgan Conley (October 13, 2021, 7:14 PM EDT) -- The owner and operator of an oil pipeline in northeast Illinois agreed Wednesday to pay $8.7 million to end a suit seeking to hold them financially liable for damage to the environment after thousands of gallons of crude oil spilled out of the line more than a decade ago. Pipeline owner West Shore Pipe Line Co. and operator Buckeye Pipe Line Co. LP agreed to a $1.5 million civil penalty in addition to a $7.2 million payment to the federal government that will go toward fixing the environmental damage. Those funds will also be used to mitigate damage the companies allegedly...

