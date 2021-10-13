Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Pipeline Cos. To Pay $8.7M To End Ill. Oil Spill Suit

By Morgan Conley (October 13, 2021, 7:14 PM EDT) -- The owner and operator of an oil pipeline in northeast Illinois agreed Wednesday to pay $8.7 million to end a suit seeking to hold them financially liable for damage to the environment after thousands of gallons of crude oil spilled out of the line more than a decade ago.

Pipeline owner West Shore Pipe Line Co. and operator Buckeye Pipe Line Co. LP agreed to a $1.5 million civil penalty in addition to a $7.2 million payment to the federal government that will go toward fixing the environmental damage. Those funds will also be used to mitigate damage the companies allegedly...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!