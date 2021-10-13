GOP Sens. Warn Of Political Bias In Fed Bank President Picks

By Al Barbarino (October 13, 2021, 8:51 PM EDT) -- The Senate Banking Committee's Republican members are urging the Federal Reserve's Boston and Dallas banks to keep politics out of their ongoing searches for new presidents, lamenting that "policymakers in Washington, D.C." are trying to influence the decisions after Fed Chair Jerome Powell pledged to fill the vacancies with "diverse candidates." Led by the committee's ranking member, Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania, the 12 senators penned a letter on Tuesday asking the two banks' board chairs to keep "partisan politics" out of the selection process and to "independently select a bank president." "We hope you and the other members of the...

