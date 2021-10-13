Nissan Drivers Get OK On $278M Transmission Defect Deal

By Mike Curley (October 13, 2021, 4:20 PM EDT) -- A Tennessee federal judge on Wednesday gave the go-ahead to a $277.7 million settlement to resolve claims that Nissan North America Inc. shipped vehicles with faulty transmissions. In an order granting preliminary approval to the deal, U.S. District Judge William L. Campbell conditionally certified two settlement subclasses, one for drivers of 2014-2018 Nissan Rogues and one for drivers of 2015-2018 Nissan Pathfinders and 2015-2018 Infiniti QX60 vehicles that are affected by the alleged defect, and said that amounts to owners or lessees of nearly 2 million vehicles. According to the drivers, led by Teresa Stringer, the deal's main benefit to the...

