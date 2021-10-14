Texas Bars Say Fight Over Pandemic Closures Far From Moot

By Michelle Casady (October 14, 2021, 6:09 PM EDT) -- A group of Texas bars told a Texas appellate court Thursday that the state can't claim mootness as a reason to end their challenge to restrictions that shut their doors during the height of the pandemic because they still face potential consequences. A group of 20 bars and bar owners from around the state in March appealed a trial court's decision throwing out their case on jurisdictional grounds. Just because bars have been allowed to reopen doesn't mean the dispute is moot, their attorney, Warren Norred of Norred Law PLLC, said during oral argument before the Thirteenth Court of Appeals....

