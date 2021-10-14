Chiropractor Sues State Farm Seeking Virus Coverage

By Eli Flesch (October 14, 2021, 4:42 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania chiropractic clinic brought a proposed class action against State Farm Fire and Casualty Co. for coverage of pandemic-related losses, saying government restrictions caused the type of physical loss required for coverage under its all-risk policy. Sewickley Chiropractic Center told a Pennsylvania federal court Wednesday that pandemic shutdown orders forced the Pittsburgh-area clinic to discontinue the primary use of its property. That amounted to a covered loss under its commercial property insurance policy with State Farm, the clinic argued, saying that even if the orders didn't cause the property loss, the ubiquity of the coronavirus still did. "The covered property...

