Univision Avoids Defamation Suit Despite Anti-SLAPP Whiff

By Nathan Hale (October 13, 2021, 8:14 PM EDT) -- A Florida appeals court on Wednesday affirmed the dismissal of a Guatemalan pastor and megachurch's defamation suit against Spanish-language media giant Univision, despite finding that the trial court applied incorrect standards for the state's anti-SLAPP statute — but it also opened the door for an amended complaint. In the underlying suit, Carlos Enrique Luna Lam and his church, Iglesia Cristiana Casa de Dios, alleged that a series of Univision broadcasts and articles falsely and recklessly accused Luna of using large amounts of drug money to build a new church. The suit named Univision Communications Inc., two related entities and journalists Gerardo...

