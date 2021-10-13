FTC Says Scammers Posing As FCC's Broadband Program

By J. Edward Moreno (October 13, 2021, 5:27 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission is warning consumers to beware of fraudsters impersonating representatives of the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program, a free program meant to help households connect during the COVID-19 pandemic. Fraudsters have sent calls, texts and launched ads on social media asking for personal information and money in exchange for participation in the Federal Communications Commission's EBB program, according to the FTC. The only way to apply to the program is through GetEmergencyBroadband.org or through an approved provider, the FTC wrote in a Friday blog post. Signing up for the program is free, so consumers should be wary of any entity...

