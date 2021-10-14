CR Bard Can't Escape Texas Man's Heart Filter Suit

By Emily Field (October 14, 2021, 10:19 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge on Wednesday dismissed a design defect claim against C.R. Bard Inc. brought by a man who claims that a piece of a vein filter device lodged in his heart but said that the device maker still had to face failure-to-warn claims. U.S. District Judge Andrew S. Hanen said that under Texas law, Charles Conn had to prove that the product was defectively designed and unreasonably dangerous, the defect caused his injury and that a safer alternative design existed. It was the latter element that Conn failed to establish, the judge said. Conn was implanted with Bard's G2...

