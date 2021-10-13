Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Milbank Helps With $220 Million Manhattan Mortgage

By Andrew McIntyre (October 13, 2021, 6:34 PM EDT) -- Milbank LLP represented HPS Investment Partners LLC in connection with its $220 million mortgage to a Chetrit Group entity for a property on Third Avenue in Manhattan, according to records made public in New York on Wednesday.

The loan is for Chetrit Group's 850 Third Ave. Chetrit, which had counsel on the latest mortgage from Gerstein Strauss & Rinaldi LLP, had been facing imminent foreclosure prior to the latest injection of capital, and the mortgage is part of a larger financing package the property recently received.

The borrower is 850 Third Avenue Owner LLC.

Yaakov Sheinfeld, a New York partner at...

