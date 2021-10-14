Watchdog Backs Tenn. Co.'s $259M Army Support Deal

By Alyssa Aquino (October 14, 2021, 6:47 PM EDT) -- A federal watchdog backed a Tennessee contractor's $259 million deal to provide the U.S. Army logistical support services, rejecting two rival bidders' claims that their proposals were unreasonably evaluated. Amentum Services Inc. and VS2 LLC had protested Vanquish Worldwide LLC's task order, with both challenging the "unreasonable" marks the Army gave their technical proposals. But the U.S. Government Accountability Office dismissed their protests after finding that both had submitted faulty staffing plans. The bidders had additionally protested the Army's assessment that Vanquish Worldwide was a "responsible" offeror. However, the GAO refused to discuss those claims, saying that even if the protesters...

