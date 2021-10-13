Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

State Dept. Gets Court Deadline To Issue 2020 Diversity Visas

By Mike LaSusa (October 13, 2021, 5:59 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of State must issue more than 9,000 additional diversity visas before October 2022, a D.C. federal judge ruled Wednesday, describing the deadline as a compromise between the shorter time frame the visa winners wanted and the longer one the government sought.

U.S. District Judge Amit P. Mehta said his order "strikes a fair balance" between the request by winners of the 2020 Diversity Visa Lottery that the State Department process all the additional visas by January 2022 and the State Department's contention that the agency shouldn't have to start processing the visas until Oct. 1, 2022.

"The court's...

