E-Cig Co. Hit With $2.5M Jury Verdict Over Defective Batteries

By Hailey Konnath (October 13, 2021, 7:22 PM EDT) -- A New Mexico e-cigarette shop must shell out $2.5 million in damages to a man claiming he was injured by defective lithium-ion batteries he purchased from the store in 2016, according to a jury verdict returned Tuesday. A New Mexico federal judge found the vape shop, Tribal Vapors, liable in March for selling the batteries to Andrew Dean Snelling. The jury was therefore tasked with determining how much Snelling was owed as a result of the July 2016 incident in which the batteries exploded in his pocket. It returned its verdict the same day the trial kicked off, according to the...

