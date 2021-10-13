Biz Travel Co. TripActions Soars To $7.25B Valuation

By Charlie Innis (October 13, 2021, 4:57 PM EDT) -- TripActions, a business travel and expense management company, said Wednesday it has raised $275 million in a Series F investment funding round and reached a $7.25 billion valuation less than a year after its last fundraise. The California-based company said it plans to expand in Europe and add 150 more employees to its operations in Europe, the U.K. and Israel. It will also invest more into the travel agency it bought earlier this year, Reed & Mackay. TripActions offers a platform for companies to manage itineraries and travel expenses. It uses an artificial intelligence-driven technology system and partners with local travel...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS