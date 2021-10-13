Judge Tosses 16K Talc Claimant Votes In Imerys Ch. 11

By Rick Archer (October 13, 2021, 7:48 PM EDT) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge on Wednesday issued an order tossing out nearly 16,000 votes cast by talc injury claimants on Imerys Talc America's Chapter 11 plan, saying the law firm that submitted them had done nothing to check if the claimants had a right to vote. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein said she could not ignore evidence that Bevan & Associates LPA had done "zero diligence" to determine if any of the clients on whose behalf it submitted a "master ballot" had been exposed to talc produced by Imerys and were entitled to vote on its Chapter 11 plan....

