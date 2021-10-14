What SEP Holders Can Take Away From UK's Apple Ruling

By Tess Waldron (October 14, 2021, 5:25 PM EDT) -- The latest decision in the ongoing U.K. standard essential patent, or SEP, dispute between Apple Inc. and Optis Cellular Technology was handed down on Sept. 27, with the High Court of Justice of England and Wales' Judge Richard Meade holding that Apple should be subject to a fair, reasonable and nondiscriminatory, or FRAND, injunction — unless it now commits to enter into the license that will be set by the court at the FRAND trial scheduled for the summer of 2022. Background By way of recap, the U.K. court previously found that two valid and essential Optis SEPs had been infringed. However, one of these patents...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS