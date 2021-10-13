SEIU Calif. Head Steps Down Following Embezzlement Charge

By Braden Campbell (October 13, 2021, 8:30 PM EDT) -- The head of the Service Employees International Union's California affiliate resigned Wednesday after state Attorney General Rob Bonta publicized a criminal complaint alleging that she embezzled money from a union-backed political fund and underreported more than $1.4 million in income over five years. California Attorney General Rob Bonta said, "When there is reason to believe trust has been broken and crimes have been committed, we have an ethical duty to investigate." (AP Photo/Noah Berger) The complaint, filed Oct. 4 in Sacramento County Superior Court, claims SEIU California executive director Alma Hernandez made two false payments totaling nearly $12,000 from a political action fund...

