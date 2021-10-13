Ga.'s Busiest Courts Bear Brunt Of Pandemic-Created Backlog

By Rosie Manins (October 13, 2021, 4:58 PM EDT) -- State court and district attorney staff in Georgia's most populated counties are working overtime and getting innovative with remote technology to catch up with a pandemic-induced backlog of cases, indictments and trials. Grand jury proceedings and jury trials were suspended in statewide judicial emergency orders continuously implemented from March 2020 through the start of July 2021. Georgia state courts were allowed to resume grand jury proceedings in late 2020 and start holding jury trials in March, albeit at a slower-than-usual pace under pandemic safety protocols. Backlogs are not uniform throughout the state, in part because of how varied each county's response...

