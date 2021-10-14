11th Circ. Affirms Gov't Seizure Of Funds Tied To Visa Scam

By Hannah Albarazi (October 14, 2021, 10:57 PM EDT) -- An Eleventh Circuit panel in a published opinion Wednesday backed the federal government's move to seize the funds of Chinese nationals embroiled in an immigration scam, as well as holding that the foreign nationals did not have their due process rights violated. The panel held that several Chinese nationals who deposited hundreds of thousands of dollars into U.S. bank accounts as part of a criminal enterprise to obtain U.S. immigration visas based on fake employment at fake businesses had no constitutional right to enter the U.S. to attend a civil forfeiture trial involving their money. "Five Chinese nationals who received unfavorable...

